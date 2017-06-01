US senators propose new sanctions against Russia
- 01 Jun 2017 06:04
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122200
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/us-senators-propose-new-sanctions-against-russia Copied
Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo and top Democrat Sherrod Brown said the legislation would impose "broad" new sanctions targeting Russia’s mining, m
The lawmakers noted that Russia continues to deploy cyber-enabled information espionage activities and economic tactics to harm US interests despite existing sanctions, the report added.
News.Az