US senators proposed to send Russian assets to help Ukraine

Senators from the Democratic and Republican parties of the United States introduce a bill providing for the use of confiscated Russian assets to restore Ukraine and help refugees, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

The Ukraine Aid Bill is presented by Colorado Democrat Michael Bennett and Ohio Republican Rob Portman.

According to the authors of the document, Ukraine needs help because of the situation with refugees.

"One way to help is to move from freezing the assets of Russian oligarchs and wealthy citizens to confiscating and providing these funds to the people of Ukraine to help with ongoing humanitarian activities," Portman said.

After the start of a special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the assets of 862 Russians and 53 Russian organizations were frozen in the EU alone. In Belgium, in the first two weeks of March, Russian assets were blocked for 10 billion euros.

