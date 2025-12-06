US signs $228 mln deal with Rwanda for health in new aid model

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and Rwanda have signed a five-year deal for the provision of $228 million for the health sector in the East African nation, the State Department said, the second such pact under the Trump administration's new approach to overseas aid, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kenya became the first country this week to strike a deal with Washington under "America First Global Health Strategy", which was unveiled in September by the administration and seeks to improve target countries' self-reliance in managing their health sectors.

News.Az