U.S. slams five nations, including Canada, over Israeli sanctions

The United States has criticized Canada and four other countries for imposing sanctions on two Israeli Cabinet ministers, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Earlier today, Canada joined the U.K., Norway, Australia and New Zealand in sanctioning the ministers for “inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

In a statement released today by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the United States urges the countries to reverse the sanctions.

Rubio says the sanctions do not advance the United States’ efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the region, bring home hostages and end the war.

The statement goes on to blame Hamas for disturbing the peace of Gaza civilians and says the countries should “not forget who the real enemy is.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich — the subjects of the countries’ sanctions — are accused of pushing “extremist rhetoric” by calling for the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and the expansion of Israeli settlements in the territory.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on June 10, 2025.

News.Az