US slaps sanction on God Nisanov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House on Thursday announced the latest round of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, targeting Russian government officials and elites close to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a slew of new financial and diplomatic sanctions, News.az reports citing RIA.

The sanctions, issued by the Treasury and State Departments, take aim at the luxury assets of several prominent Russian elites -- including several yachts and aircraft belonging to Putin's associates -- and "luxury asset management and service companies" working to evade US sanctions, according to a White House statement. The Commerce Department also issued new sanctions restricting Russia's ability to secure military technologies.

The sanctions target several prominent Russian elites and government officials, including Russian businessman God Nisanov, whom Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls "one of the richest men in Europe and a close associate of several Russian officials" and Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova.





News.Az