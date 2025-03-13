Yandex metrika counter

US special envoy Steve Witkoff's plane lands in Moscow

US special envoy Steve Witkoff's plane lands in Moscow
The plane of US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, according to Flightradar tracking data.

Earlier on Thursday, the Gulfstream G650 jet took off from Doha's Hamad International Airport. At around 11:40 Moscow time [8:40 GMT], the plane entered Russian airspace from the direction of Latvia, News.Az reports, citing TASS

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on March 12 that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Moscow later in the week to discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

