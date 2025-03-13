US special envoy Steve Witkoff's plane lands in Moscow

Earlier on Thursday, the Gulfstream G650 jet took off from Doha's Hamad International Airport. At around 11:40 Moscow time [8:40 GMT], the plane entered Russian airspace from the direction of Latvia, News.Az reports, citing TASS .

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on March 12 that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Moscow later in the week to discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.