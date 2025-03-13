US special envoy Steve Witkoff's plane lands in Moscow
Photo: AFP
The plane of US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, according to Flightradar tracking data.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on March 12 that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Moscow later in the week to discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.