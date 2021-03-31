US State Department talks Armenia's war crimes during Second Karabakh War

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Department of State has published a Country Report on the Observance of Human Rights in Armenia in 2020.

The document provides facts and examples of war crimes committed by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

"On December 10, 2020, Amnesty International released a report based on 22 videos it had confirmed, out of dozens of videos circulated on social networks depicting atrocities committed during the war," the report reads.

"Among these 22 videos, the Amnesty report documented the cutting of an Azerbaijani border guard’s throat while the guard was gagged and bound, and it assessed that the guard received a wound that led to his death," said the report.

Moreover, on October 4, Human Rights Watch reported that “Armenian forces” struck Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city located about 28 miles from the areas involved in active fighting at the time.

Azerbaijani government officials reported that one civilian was killed and 32 injured as a result of the missile strike. On October 17, another Armenian missile struck Ganja, killing 14 civilians.

On October 30, Human Rights Watch reported that on October 28, Armenian or separatist forces fired cluster munitions from a Smerch installation, striking the Azerbaijani Barda city, located approximately 16 kilometers east of the front.

The Azerbaijani government reported that 26 civilians were killed on October 27 and 28 in attacks on the city, including a humanitarian aid worker from Azerbaijan’s Red Crescent Society, confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“On December 11, Human Rights Watch documented 11 incidents in which “Armenian forces” used ballistic missiles, unguided artillery rockets, and large-caliber artillery projectiles, which Human Rights Watch reported resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians,” the US State Department stated.

News.Az