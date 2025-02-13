US State of California braces for winter storm

Truckers hole up along the side of I-5 to let the storm pass before the highway is reopened in Weed, Calif. Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful winter storm is heading toward Northern California, prompting foothill communities in Placer and Nevada counties to brace for heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Local officials say they are prepared for the impact, with crews on standby and flood mitigation efforts in place.

Residents in the region are making last-minute preparations before the worst of the storm arrives. Some, however, are taking advantage of the dry conditions while they last.

By Thursday night, Auburn's outdoor pickleball courts will be empty, the pavement slick with rain. But for now, players like Mariah Quintanilla squeezed in one last game.

"I just want to get as much play in as possible before we have to stay inside for a couple of days," Quintanilla said.

With several inches of rain and gusty winds expected, Placer and Nevada counties are not taking any chances. Sandbag stations have been set up in multiple locations, and county road crews are on call around the clock to respond to potential flooding, downed trees, and mudslides.

"We have our Nevada County roads crews respond 24-7 and after hours," said Taylor Wolfe, a public information officer for Nevada County. "We might see flooding, mudslides, and potentially downed trees with some of that gusty wind."

To minimize flooding risks, crews have been working ahead of the storm, clearing culverts and drains.

"Our road crews throughout the winter season are constantly preparing for the next storm," Wolfe added.

News.Az