U.S. State of Texas extends congratulations on Azerbaijan’s national day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ruth Hughs, Secretary of the State of Texas, which is known as U.S. energy center and home to many Azerbaijanis, has signed a congratulatory declaration on the 102nd anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

“The State of Texas congratulates Azerbaijan on the occasion of the country’s national day. Texas joins Azerbaijan in celebrating the 102nd anniversary of its independence as the nation celebrates the contribution of its forefathers to the spread of democracy,” read the declaration.

News.Az