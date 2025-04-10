US stock market faces setback after historic rally amid tariff concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following its third-best day in modern history, the US stock market is facing a downturn, as reality sets in.

Despite President Donald Trump suspending most of his "reciprocal" tariffs, the lingering effects of his other significant import taxes have already taken a toll, and the economy's recovery from the consequences won't be swift, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The Dow, after rising nearly 3,000 points Wednesday, was set to open lower by more than 500 points, or 1.3%, Thursday. S&P 500 futures fell 1.7% and Nasdaq futures were 1.9% lower. The S&P 500 is coming off its best day since 2008, and the Nasdaq on Wednesday posted its second-best daily gains in history.

Traders were elated that Trump temporarily rescinded his so-called reciprocal tariffs, which aren’t really reciprocal, for 90 days. Those tariffs placed hefty levies between 11% and 50% on dozens of countries.

Futures on Thursday also responded somewhat positively to the European Union’s announcement that it would temporarily pause its retaliatory tariffs on the United States in hopes of a negotiated trade agreement after Trump’s U-turn. Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said more than 70 countries were lining up to negotiate trade deals with the United States to get out from under the tariffs, and the Trump administration wanted to provide time to strike deals.

But even after Trump’s about-face, the reality remains stark: Economists said the economic damage is done, and many predict a US and global recession. Stocks are still well below where they were before Trump unveiled his “Liberation Day” tariffs last week, and those large stock market losses, existing tariffs and high degree of uncertainty about American trade policy are enough to sink the economy, they say.

Trump’s universal 10% tariff that went into effect Saturday remains in place, as do 25% tariffs on auto imports, 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum and 25% tariffs on some goods from Canada and Mexico. Trump also pledged to go forward with additional tariffs on pharmaceuticals, lumber, semiconductors and copper.

Goldman Sachs said Wednesday after Trump’s partial detente that recession chances in the United States were still a coin flip. JPMorgan Wednesday evening said the bank would not alter its recession forecasts, still seeing a 60% chance of a US and global recession even after Trump’s “positive” decision to unwind his “draconian” country-specific tariffs.

Meanwhile, Trump isn’t backing off his alarming trade war with China – in fact, it’s getting worse. Trump raised his tariffs on Chinese imports to 125% Wednesday, and on Thursday, Beijing’s retaliatory 84% tariffs on US imports to China went into effect.

China says it remains willing to negotiate with the United States, but a spokesperson for the Chinese Commerce Ministry also reiterated Thursday that China will not back down if Trump chooses to further escalate the trade war.

“The door to talks is open, but dialogue must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and equality,” the spokesperson said. “We hope the US will meet China halfway, and work toward resolving differences through dialogue and consultation.”

“If the US chooses confrontation, China will respond in kind. Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right ways to deal with China,” the spokesperson said.

News.Az