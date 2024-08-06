U.S. stocks rise on tech buying after sell-off

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as dip buyers became active in beaten-down tech stocks following a sell-off the day before.



At 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 570 points, or 1.5%, the S&P 500 index increased by 2%, and the NASDAQ Composite gained 2.2%, News.Az reports citing Investing.com.

Tech stocks were led higher by a rebound in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as bargain seeking investors bought the dip from a day earlier.The rebound in Nvidia comes even as reports suggest that the chipmaker is experiencing delays in rolling out its Blackwell chip.Chips will remain in focus Tuesday as Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) reports quarterly earnings after the bell, with investors eager for cues on demand from the artificial intelligence industry.Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), however, struggled to participant in the broader rally as investor sentiment remained soured after Warren Buffet cut his stake in the iPhone maker by nearly 50%.Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock rose over 5% as the ride-hailing firm beat estimates for second-quarter revenue and core profit, helped by steady demand for its ride-sharing and food-delivery services.Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) stock rose 4% after the industrial giant reported a rise in quarterly adjusted profit, lifted by resilient demand for its larger excavators and other construction equipment against the backdrop of increased infrastructure spending in the U.S.Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) surged 13% after the software services provider raised its annual revenue and profit forecast for the second time this year.Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was also a winner on the earning stage after reporting better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter and after the EV manufacturer announced that its largest shareholder, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will invest up to $1.5 billion in cash. Its share price rose 1%.Media giants Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) are due to release earnings on Wednesday.Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) climbed as bitcoin steadied following a rout a day earlier.AI computing powers are changing the stock market. Investing.com’s ProPicks are 6 winning stock portfolios chosen by our advanced AI. In 2024 alone, ProPicks' AI identified 2 stocks that surged over 150%, 4 additional stocks that leaped over 30%, and 3 more that climbed over 25%. Which stock will be the next to soar?

