US strategic bombers leave Romania airbase after completing mission

Two US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers have concluded their first-ever deployment to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania.

The aircraft, part of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4, have returned to their home base at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana after a successful mission, News.Az reports citing the website of the US Airforce in Europe.During their time in Romania, the B-52s conducted joint operations with aircraft from Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Hungary, and Romania. This deployment marks the inaugural landing of US B-52s on Romanian soil, showcasing a new level of cooperation between the US and its NATO allies.US Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, emphasized the significance of this deployment: “Our historic mission highlights the robustness of the US-Romania partnership and our mutual dedication to regional security and NATO's collective defense.”Throughout the deployment, US personnel and aircraft integrated with NATO forces to synchronize capabilities and uphold security commitments across the US European Command area. This operation reinforced the enduring relationship between the US and Romania and underscored their joint efforts to maintain freedom of movement and navigation in the region.Romanian Air Force Commander Cosmin Macsim praised the deployment, stating, “We are demonstrating interoperability and the strength of our combined efforts.”The BTF 24-4 deployment is part of the Large-Scale Global Exercise 2024, a comprehensive series of exercises and activities designed to enhance joint training with Allies and partners, fostering greater understanding, trust, and operational effectiveness.US Air Force Col. Keith Derbenwick, the US defense attaché to Romania, highlighted the broader implications: “This latest deployment illustrates the US Air Force’s readiness and ability to integrate with Romanian and other NATO forces to deter threats and respond to any challenge at any time.”

