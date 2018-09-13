US supports construction of gas pipeline from Azerbaijan to Europe
The US supports the construction of a gas pipeline providing the transportation of Azerbaijani gas from the Shah Deniz field to Europe, the US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said at a briefing, according to TASS.
Perry added that the United States stands for competition. He confirmed that the US supports another pipeline delivering Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to Europe.
