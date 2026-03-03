US suspends consular services in Saudi Arabia

In a statement posted on X, the embassy said that all routine and emergency appointments scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

It also confirmed that a “shelter in place” order is currently in effect at its diplomatic missions in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran.

“Avoid the Embassy until further notice due to an attack on the facility,” the statement read.

The embassy further advised US citizens in Saudi Arabia to maintain a personal safety plan and remain vigilant amid the evolving security situation.