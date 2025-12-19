US suspends diversity visa program after Brown, MIT shootings

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has immediately paused its Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV-1) program after authorities linked the suspect in deadly shootings at Brown University and MIT to the lottery system.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem cited public safety concerns, though critics note immigrants are statistically less likely to commit crimes, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The suspect, Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, a Portuguese national, was found dead after allegedly killing three people and injuring several others. The pause is temporary, and any permanent changes would require Congress.

