Brown University shooting suspect found dead

Authorities say the suspect linked to the deadly shooting at Brown University has been found dead, bringing an end to a multi-state manhunt that followed one of the most shocking campus attacks in recent years.

Officials identified the suspect as Claudio Valente, a 48-year-old former Brown University student and Portuguese national. He was discovered Thursday night at a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, where investigators recovered items that matched evidence from the crime scene. Authorities said the suspect died by suicide, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attack at the Ivy League campus occurred on Saturday and resulted in two students killed and nine others injured. University officials confirmed that six of the injured victims are now in stable condition, while the investigation into the motive continues.

According to court documents, the search for Valente was narrowed after a campus custodian reported suspicious behavior and an anonymous Reddit post drew investigators’ attention. Despite these leads, officials said they have not yet determined why Brown University was targeted.

Prosecutors also revealed that Valente was connected to the killing of an MIT professor days after the Brown shooting. Investigators say both men previously studied in the same academic program in Portugal between 1995 and 2000.

Law enforcement agencies say the investigation remains active as they work to establish a full timeline and understand the suspect’s actions. Brown University has increased campus security and continues to provide support services to students, faculty, and staff affected by the tragedy.

