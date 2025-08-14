US teen pilot stranded in Chilean Antarctica after charges dropped

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 19-year-old American pilot remains stuck in Chilean Antarctica despite the recent dismissal of criminal charges against him. The teen had been detained over allegations related to unauthorized entry into restricted areas.

Although Chilean authorities have cleared him of wrongdoing, administrative and immigration procedures have delayed his departure. Local officials say the case highlights the logistical challenges of travel in the remote southern region, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The pilot, who was on a solo adventure trip, is currently staying in the town of Puerto Williams while awaiting final clearance to leave.

