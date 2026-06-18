US threatens military action if Iran breaks deal terms

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U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that the United States will be prepared to resume military action and reimpose a blockade if Iran does not fulfill its commitments under a US-Iran agreement, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The president has pointed out that we will be prepared to recommence if underneath the timeline of these talks Iran does not do what it says it’s going to do,” Hegseth said in Brussels after meeting NATO defence ministers.

“If Iran doesn’t comply then we’re more than able to reimpose an ironclad blockade,” he added.

News.Az