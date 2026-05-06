US to close consulate in Pakistan: Safety concerns on agenda
Source: Reuters
The United States will close its consulate in Pakistan's Peshawar, citing the safety of its diplomats, the State Department said in a statement published on Tuesday.
The U.S. embassy in Islamabad will handle all diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Peshawar is the capital, the State Department said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
"This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management," the statement said.
By Faig Mahmudov