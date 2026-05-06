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US to close consulate in Pakistan: Safety concerns on agenda

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US to close consulate in Pakistan: Safety concerns on agenda
Source: Reuters

The United States will close its consulate ​in Pakistan's Peshawar, citing the ‌safety of its diplomats, the State Department said in a statement published ​on Tuesday.

The U.S. embassy ​in Islamabad will handle all diplomatic ⁠engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ​province, where Peshawar is the capital, ​the State Department said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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"This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our ​diplomatic personnel and efficient ​resource management," the statement said.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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