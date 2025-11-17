US to designate Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as foreign terrorist group

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States announced Sunday it will classify the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. The designation will take effect on November 24.

Rubio said the cartel, along with other FTOs including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel, is responsible for terrorist violence across the Americas and drug trafficking into the United States and Europe, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and senior officials of leading the group, saying they do not “represent Venezuela’s legitimate government.”

“The United States will continue using all available tools to protect our national security interests and deny funding and resources to narco-terrorists,” Rubio added.

Earlier this year, the US designated several Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, expanding legal authority for intelligence agencies to conduct covert operations.

President Donald Trump has also carried out strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific that his administration alleges were involved in transporting drugs to the US. He has warned of further action against Maduro, accusing him of direct involvement in drug trafficking.

The US has been increasing its military presence in Latin America in recent months, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines, and drones. The USS Gerald Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has reportedly arrived in the Caribbean as part of this buildup.

News.Az