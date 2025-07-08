U.S. to end temporary protected status for migrants from Honduras and Nicaragua

The United States is ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of migrants from Honduras and Nicaragua, citing improved conditions in both countries, according to notices published Monday in the Federal Register.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the decision follows a thorough review of country conditions. “TPS was designed to be just that, temporary,” Noem stated, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“The Government of Honduras has taken all the necessary steps to overcome the impacts of Hurricane Mitch, almost 27 years ago. Honduran citizens can safely return home.”

Nicaragua, which was granted TPS at the same time as Honduras on January 5, 1999, received a similar notice. A DHS spokesperson emphasized that the natural disaster conditions from 1999 “no longer exist.”

The terminations will take effect 60 days from publication, giving affected migrants time to prepare for the change.

TPS provides temporary protection from deportation and allows for work and travel authorization for nationals from countries facing conflict or disasters. During the designated period, beneficiaries are shielded from removal and detention based on immigration status.

The move follows a recent, now-blocked attempt to end TPS for Haitian nationals, sparking criticism from immigrant advocates who warn of the humanitarian and social impacts of mass deportations.

Advocacy groups are expected to challenge the new decision in court.

