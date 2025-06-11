US to scale back military aid to Ukraine: Pentagon chief

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced that the upcoming defence budget will include a reduction in military aid to Ukraine.

Signalling a clear shift from former President Joe Biden’s stance, Hegseth said the Trump administration prioritises a negotiated peace over prolonged military support for Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Sky News.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the US has supplied approximately $66 billion (£49 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

“This budget reflects a reduction,” Hegseth said on Monday. “This administration sees the conflict differently. We believe a peaceful, negotiated solution is in the best interest of all parties involved — and aligns with broader US priorities globally.”

The announcement comes amid an escalation in Russian attacks, with near-daily drone and missile strikes continuing across Ukraine.

On Monday morning, Ukraine faced what its military described as the largest aerial assault since the start of the war, as Russia launched 479 drones and 20 missiles in a single wave.

News.Az