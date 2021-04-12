U.S. top diplomat, defense chief to consult with NATO allies this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels on Tuesday to join Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in consulting with NATO allies and partners on range of priorities, the Department of State said on Monday, Reuters reports.

Blinken, who will hold bilateral meetings with various European counterparts through Thursday, will “reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the transatlantic alliance as a critical partnership for achieving our mutual goals,” department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

