U.S. weapons package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles -officials

A new U.S. weapons package for Ukraine will include about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, with one of the officials saying the package will be worth roughly $2.8 billion, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

On Wednesday President Joe Biden said that sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a U.S. Army staple, to Ukraine was being considered to help fight Russia's invasion.

The latest security package for Ukraine is expected to be unveiled on Friday, the officials said.

