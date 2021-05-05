Yandex metrika counter

US welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of three Armenian detainees - Secretary of State

US welcomes Azerbaijan's release of three Armenian detainees, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on his Twitter page.

"We call on both parties to fully and expeditiously complete the exchange process for all prisoners, detainees, and remains, and to respect their obligations to ensure the humane treatment of detainees", the tweet reads.

