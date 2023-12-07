US welcomes joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States welcomes the announcement by Armenia and Azerbaijan of the release of two Azerbaijani and thirty-two Armenian detainees, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said, News.az reports.

“This commitment represents an important confidence building measure as the sides work to finalize a peace agreement and normalize relations. We commend Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan for their joint efforts to lay the groundwork for a more peaceful and prosperous future for the people of the South Caucasus. The United States will continue to strongly support efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace,” the statement said.

Note that following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between two countries. Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen. In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani milit

News.Az