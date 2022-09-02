US will continue to support Azerbaijan's efforts against human trafficking: Embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will continue to support Azerbaijan's efforts against human trafficking, the US Embassy in Baku said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The embassy noted that the US is working with Azerbaijan to combat human trafficking through the prosecution of traffickers, the protection of victims, and the prevention of human trafficking.

“Today, US Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Guevara visited a shelter operated by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is providing shelter and safety for victims. The State Department and USAID/Azerbaijan will continue to support the Government of Azerbaijan's efforts against trafficking,” the statement said.

News.Az