Using EVs leads to improved public health outcomes and quality of life in Azerbaijan (ANALYTICS)

Reducing emissions is crucial for mitigating climate change and improving air quality.



Azerbaijan as a country undertaking transition into green energy set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050. Achieving this target requires comprehensive strategies and concerted efforts across various sectors of the economy.



Azerbaijan accelerates the deployment of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, implements policies and incentives to attract investment in renewable energy projects, and facilitates their integration into the national energy grid. According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the technical potential of the country's renewable energy is 135 GW onshore and 157 GW offshore sea. The economic potential of renewable energy is 27 GW, including wind energy 3,000 MW, solar energy 23,000 MW, and bioenergy 380 MW. The potential of mountain rivers is estimated at 520 MW.



Azerbaijan encourages the use of electric vehicles (EVs) through incentives such as tax credits, rebates, and subsidies. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 7, 2024, signed a decree encouraging the use of electric-powered vehicles. In the country the 15% import customs duty applied to electric passenger cars has been reduced to 0%. Moreover, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency announced by the end of 2024, 100 new buses and 150 taxis with electric motors are planned to be commissioned in Baku.



Encouraging the use of EVs in Azerbaijan can yield numerous benefits for the country. Transitioning to EVs can significantly reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Since EVs produce no tailpipe emissions, they contribute to improving air quality, particularly in urban areas where pollution from conventional vehicles is a significant concern. By reducing air pollution and emissions from transportation EVs lead to improved public health outcomes and improved quality of life.



Azerbaijan speeds up the green transition by hosting the COP29 UN Climate Change Conference.



As the President of the twenty-ninth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Azerbaijan is committed to working inclusively and collaboratively to ensure the success of the Conference and will spare no efforts to contribute to the fight against the climate crisis and promoting and strengthening international solidarity.



It is noteworthy that the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was reached in the context of promoting the regional peace agenda.



As a practical step in Azerbaijan’s national capacity, President Ilham Aliyev has declared 2024 the 'Green World Solidarity Year'. Azerbaijan has also set an ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2050 in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), in line with the global pledge to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Azerbaijan’s top priorities include the renewable energy share increase in the total installed electrical capacity, aiming to reach 30 percent by 2030.



Azerbaijan is currently undertaking extensive post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction, and reintegration efforts in its liberated territories after the end of the 30-year occupation of its territories by Armenia. These activities are based on climate-friendly, environmentally clean technologies, as well as 'smart' and 'green' approaches. Azerbaijan is determined to transform these areas into a 'Carbon Neutral' zone by 2050, marked by innovative approaches such as the establishment of 'green energy' zones, sustainable agriculture, eco-friendly transport, smart cities, smart villages, and reforestation programs covering thousands of hectares of land.



Garabagh, East Zangazur, and Nakhchivan have already been declared a green energy zone. Azerbaijan’s green growth strategy and green energy projects will transform the country into a “green energy hub” in the region to supply renewable energy sources from the South Caucasus to Europe.

