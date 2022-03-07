Using "Nagorno-Karabakh" term by the Russian DefMin is unacceptable - MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The use of the term "Nagorno-Karabakh" in the context of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is unacceptable, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry says, News.az reports.

"There is no administrative-territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh" in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

"Repeated statements by the Russian Federation at the highest levels reaffirmed support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan. Besides, this position was reaffirmed in the relevant documents signed between the two countries.

Contrary to the official position of the Russian Federation, the official statements of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation have previously referred to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan under this name. Such statements could undermine Azerbaijani-Russian relations and escalate tensions along with Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan calls on the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to stop the practice of calling the sovereign territories of our country with names of administrative-territorial units that do not exist in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az