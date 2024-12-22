Usyk defeats Fury by points in rematch, delivering a heartbreaking loss

Oleksandr Usyk remained unbeaten, his last defeat coming in 2009 in the amateur ranks Kal Sajad BBC Sport journalist at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in their rematch in Saudi Arabia, securing his unified heavyweight world titles and reinforcing his legacy as a generational great with another narrow points victory.

Usyk, who handed Briton Fury his first career loss by split decision in May, showcased his cleverness and determination once again at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, successfully defending his WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO titles, News.Az citing the BBC Fury, 36, found success in the first half of the fight. Some of the more eye-catching shots came from the Morecambe fighter, but the volume of punches and cleaner work were from Ukrainian Usyk.All three judges scored it 116-112 to the 37-year-old champion.Usyk, an Olympic gold medallist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion, extended his undefeated record to 23 pro wins."He [Tyson Fury] is a great fighter, he is a great opponent. An unbelievable 24 rounds for my career. Thank you so much," Usyk said.Two-time world champion Fury has only ever lost to Usyk, his two defeats the major blemishes on a record also consisting of 34 wins and one draw.Fury left the ring without conducting an interview, before IBF world champion Daniel Dubois climbed in and called for a rematch with Usyk.A visibly frustrated figure in the moments after the scorecards were read out, Fury said backstage he was convinced he won the fight by "at least three rounds".

News.Az