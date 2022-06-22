Uzbek-Azerbaijani business forum held in Tashkent, several documents signed (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Uzbek-Azerbaijani business forum was held in Tashkent with the support of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

Officials from both countries, as well as entrepreneurs involved in construction, industry, agriculture and other areas, took part in the forum co-organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told News.Az.

Speaking at the event, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov said economic and trade relations between the two countries keep developing in an upward trend. He noted that there is a great potential for further expanding these relations.

Umurzakov stressed that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan can create joint processing enterprises and supply their products to third countries. Emphasizing the importance of the business forum, the minister called the event a ‘good platform’ for identifying new initiatives and directions.

Addressing the forum, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov hailed the high level of relations and the successful development of economic cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the reciprocal visits by the heads of state and the talks held are of great importance for the development of cooperation.

Minister Jabbarov said there are vast opportunities for strengthening partnerships in the industry, agriculture, trade, investment and other areas, calling on Uzbek businessmen to take advantage of the favorable business environment created in Azerbaijan and implement joint projects.

AZPROMO President Yusif Abdullayev, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones Elshad Nuriyev, Chairman of the Management Board of Uzkimyosanoat OJSC Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Chairman of Uzeltexsanoat Association Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of Uztekstilprom Association Ilkhom Haydarov and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Jewelers Association Toghrul Abbasguliyev stressed the importance of expanding relations in economic sectors and spoke about the export and investment potential of both countries, the business and investment climate.

Several documents between the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were signed during the forum.

A Memorandum between the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the field of protection of copyright and related rights was signed by the Agency Chairman Kamran Imanov and Uzbek Justice Minister Ruslanbek Davletov. A Tourism Cooperation Program between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan for 2022 was inked by Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev and Deputy Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Ibrahimov. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Energy Azim Akhmedkhadjayev signed a memorandum of understanding between the energy ministries of the two countries.

An Agreement on cooperation between the National Archive Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UzArchive Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan was signed by Head of the National Archive Department Asgar Rasulov and Chairman of the UzArchive Agency Ulugbek Yusupov. A Memorandum of Understanding between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Agency of Information and Mass Communication under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan was signed by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov and Director of the Agency of Information and Mass Communication Asadjon Khojaev.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the Export Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan was signed by AZPROMO President Yusif Abdullayev and Director of the Export Promotion Agency Ulubek Muradov. A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan was inked by AZPROMO President Yusif Abdullayev and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Davron Vahabov. A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the Investment Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan was signed by AZPROMO President Yusif Abdullayev and Director of the Investment Promotion Agency Ulugbek Kasimkhodjaev.

In addition, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan Davron Vahabov signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between KOBIA and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A Memorandum on localization of car production in Azerbaijan between Azermash OJSC and Uzavtosanoat JSC was signed by Chairman of the Board of Azermash Emin Akhundov and Deputy Chairman of Uzavtosanoat Sardor Tajiyev.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Textile Producers and Exporters Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Uztekstilprom Association of the Republic of Uzbekistan was inked by Deputy Chairperson of the Textile Producers and Exporters Association Sakina Babayeva and Deputy Chairperson of the Uztekstilprom Association Mirmukhsin Sultanov. A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Azerbaijan Construction Materials Manufacturers Association and the Uzpromstroymaterialy Association was signed by Deputy Chairman of the Construction Materials Manufacturers Association and First Deputy Chairman of the Uzpromstroymaterialy Association Azizbek Bakhodirov.

Also, a Memorandum of Understanding on scientific cooperation between the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan was signed during the meeting held as part of the forum. The document was inked by Acting President of ANAS Arif Hashimov and Minister of Innovative Development Ibrokhim Y. Abdurakhmonov.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between ANAS and the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan was also signed during the forum. The document was inked by Acting President of ANAS Arif Hashimov and academician Yuldashev Bekhzod.

The forum then continued with bilateral meetings between business representatives from both countries.

News.Az