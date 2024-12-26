Uzbek, Iranian presidents offer condolences to Azerbaijani leader over plane crash
Photo: AZERTAC
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.Regarding the plane crash, Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his condolences to the Azerbaijani leader and the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, News.Az reports.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.
On Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev.
The Iranian president expressed his condolences to the Azerbaijani leader and the families of the plane crash victims, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.