Uzbek, Iranian presidents offer condolences to Azerbaijani leader over plane crash

  • Politics
Photo: AZERTAC

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Regarding the plane crash, Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his condolences to the Azerbaijani leader and the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.

On Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev.

The Iranian president expressed his condolences to the Azerbaijani leader and the families of the plane crash victims, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.

News.Az 

