Uzbek President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations, Middle East issues

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and King Abdullah II of Jordan, during the latter's visit to Tashkent on Tuesday, discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East.

During the meeting, King Abdullah II emphasized the urgent need to halt the Israeli assault on Gaza, end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, and ensure the unimpeded flow of aid, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



He also underscored the importance of stopping the dangerous escalation in the West Bank and the ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

News.Az