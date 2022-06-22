Uzbek president hosts reception in honor of Azerbaijani leader (PHOTO)
- 22 Jun 2022 12:31
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174616
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/uzbek-president-hosts-reception-in-honor-of-azerbaijani-leader-photo Copied
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has hosted a reception in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the city of Khiva.
The event featured a concert program.
The heads of state listened to the performances of artists and spoke with them.