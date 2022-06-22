Uzbek president hosts reception in honor of Azerbaijani leader (PHOTO)

Yandex metrika counter

Uzbek president hosts reception in honor of Azerbaijani leader

  • Politics
Uzbek president hosts reception in honor of Azerbaijani leader

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has hosted a reception in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the city of Khiva.

The event featured a concert program.

The heads of state listened to the performances of artists and spoke with them.

