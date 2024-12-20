Uzbekistan aims to attract 43 bln USD investment in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan plans to attract 43 billion U.S. dollars in investment in 2025, according to the press service of the Uzbek president, News.az reports citing Xinhua.



Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting Thursday on investment achievements in 2024 and tasks for 2025, said the service.Uzbekistan has attracted 188-billion-dollar investments from all sources since 2017, of which 87 billion were foreign investments. In 2024, the volume of investments in the economy has exceeded 36 billion dollars.The service said in November that Uzbekistan has taken in over 26 billion dollars in foreign investment during the first 10 months of this year.

News.Az