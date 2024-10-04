Uzbekistan, Asian Development Bank mull green transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed development of green transition and green growth within the framework of the Country Diagnostic Study of Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

The news followed a meeting between representatives of the Ministry’s Green Economy Development Department and ADB’s Regional Lead Economist Kiyoshi Taniguchi with Regional Cooperation Specialist Begzod Djalilov.During the meeting, the sides reviewed the possibilities of attracting modern technologies into state-owned enterprises and implementing projects within the framework of the Japanese Joint Crediting Mechanism in order to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the country.In addition, Kiyoshi Taniguchi gave information about the actions being carried out within the framework of the Country Diagnostic Study of Uzbekistan, which is being developed by the Asian Development Bank in cooperation with respective ministries and agencies. This study focuses on analyzing and developing the current state of macroeconomic stability, green growth financing, agricultural development and food security policy, private sector development, investment in education and human capital, regional cooperation and integration, and covers recommendations on these issues.Meanwhile, the ADB has revised its growth forecast for Uzbekistan, projecting a 6 percent increase in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024.Uzbekistan’s GDP growth is expected to reach 6.2 percent in 2025, up from an earlier projection of 5.6 percent.

News.Az