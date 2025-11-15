Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to increase trade to $10 billion by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to raise bilateral trade turnover to 10 billion U.S. dollars by 2030, the presidents of both countries confirmed during a meeting here on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The agreement was reached in talks between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Uzbek president's press service said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of the year, trade turnover has grown by 15 percent, reaching nearly 4 billion dollars. Comprehensive work is underway to bring its volume to 10 billion dollars by 2030," it said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening regional cooperation. "An important event of the (Kazakh president's) visit has been the opening of the Central Asia International Center for Industrial Cooperation. This flagship project aims to deepen cooperation ties between our countries and form modern value-added chains," said the service.

