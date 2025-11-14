Kazakh official reviews cybersecurity cooperation in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister for Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Doszhan Mussaliyev is visiting Azerbaijan to review operations and training programmes at the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Centre.

The delegation led by the minister also visited the Electronic Security Service, where discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Later, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov met the delegation and briefed them on the structure and operating principles of Azerbaijan’s cyber centres. The Kazakh side expressed interest in studying Azerbaijan’s experience in cybersecurity.

News.Az