President Aliyev attends "Heritage of the Future" award ceremony in Tashkent

President Aliyev attends "Heritage of the Future" award ceremony in Tashkent

+ ↺ − 16 px

The formal presentation ceremony of the "Heritage of the Future" International Award took place in Tashkent on November 15.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

This distinguished award was conferred upon People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov.

News.Az