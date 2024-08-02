Yandex metrika counter

Uzbekistan names opening time of Urgench airport

Urgench International Airport will resume its operations on August 5, 2024, at 11:00 (GMT+5), says Uzbekistan Airports.

The construction and repair work ongoing at the airport was completed ahead of schedule.

Urgench International Airport ceased operations on July 20 of this year due to a major overhaul of the runway. During the reconstruction, all flights were redirected to Nukus International Airport, and a transfer between Nukus and Urgench was organized for passengers.

According to the company, large-scale work was completed in two weeks. In particular, the runway surface was completely replaced and strengthened along its entire length of 3,000 meters and width of 45 meters, and a major overhaul of the second and third taxiways was carried out.

"This will allow the airport to accept wide-body aircraft such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A330 without restrictions, which in turn will increase the number of flights and passenger traffic to Urgench," the company said.

