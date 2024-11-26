Uzbekistan plans to increase automotive industry exports
kun.uz
Uzbekistan aims to boost its automotive industry exports to 700 million U.S. dollars by 2025, the presidential press service said in a statement on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
According to the statement, the automotive sector accounts for 10 percent of the country's industrial production. Over the past ten months, 338,000 passenger cars were manufactured, and 1,400 types of components were localized.
Economic measures have reduced industry costs by 4 percent, with exports reaching 455 million dollars, it said.
"Next year, the plan is to produce 450,000 vehicles and increase exports to 700 million dollars. Cooperation with regional enterprises will be strengthened, and localization will be expanded," the statement said.
