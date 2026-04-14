Uzbekistan ratifies landmark preferential trade agreement with Afghanistan

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The visit of the Andijan region’s delegation to Kabul not only strengthened cultural and historical ties but also marked the beginning of a new stage of economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

Representatives of Uzbekistan visited Babur’s mausoleum, which once again underscores the strong historical ties between the two nations, News.Az reports, citing UZA.uz.

At the exhibition of products from Andijan, more than 150 types of food products, construction materials, home appliances, and household items representing the region’s export potential were presented.

Andijan region’s Hokim, Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov, and the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Davron Vakhobov, agreed to simplify the visa application process, improve the mechanism for mutual settlements, and establish the exchange of medicines. The issues of providing cotton seeds and transporting cement products were discussed.

Cooperation in the agricultural sector proved to be the most productive aspect of the visit. At the meeting with Mawlavi Ataullah Omari, the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan, decisions were made regarding the supply of eggs from breeding chickens and small-scale equipment, as well as the training of Afghan specialists based on regional experience. The foreign side supported the import of tractors manufactured in Andijan and the initiative to organize joint livestock farms.

Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan is becoming a driving force behind regional economic integration.

News.Az