Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister offers congratulations to Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov

  • Politics
Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov has sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The Uzbekistani PM congratulated Ali Asadov on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future endeavors.

PM Aripov expressed his hope for close collaboration to implement the tasks assigned to the governments by the two heads of state for further developing relations of friendship, brotherhood and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov also expressed his confidence in consistent implementation of agreements reached in transport and logistics, energy, industrial, agricultural, cultural and humanitarian, as well as other domains.

News.az 


