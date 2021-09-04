Valiyeva bags Azerbaijan’s 13th gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics
- 04 Sep 2021 09:14
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Sports
Azerbaijan has won the 13th gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
In the 400-meter race, Lamia Valiyeva was able to overtake all her rivals. The representative of the Azerbaijani national team, who covered the distance in 55 seconds, also set a Paralympic record.
Another Azerbaijani athlete Yulia Yanovskaya took fifth place.
Earlier, Veliyeva won a silver medal in the 100-meters race.
To date, the Azerbaijani national team has won 18 medals, including 13 golds.