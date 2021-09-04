Yandex metrika counter

Valiyeva bags Azerbaijan's 13th gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Valiyeva bags Azerbaijan’s 13th gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Azerbaijan has won the 13th gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 

In the 400-meter race, Lamia Valiyeva was able to overtake all her rivals. The representative of the Azerbaijani national team, who covered the distance in 55 seconds, also set a Paralympic record.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Yulia Yanovskaya took fifth place.

Earlier, Veliyeva won a silver medal in the 100-meters race.

To date, the Azerbaijani national team has won 18 medals, including 13 golds. 

