Vardanyan trial continues in Baku

The open court session at the Baku Military Court was presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel and reserve judge Gunel Samadova. The defendant was provided with an interpreter in the language he understands (Russian), as well as a state-funded defense lawyer.

Judge Agayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors representing the state, the interpreters and other officials to the victims and legal successors participating in the hearing for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations under the law. The testimonies of the victims were then heard.

Responding to inquiries from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Mirhuseyn Salahov said that he, along with Huseyn Mammadov and several others, was wounded as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups in Kalbajar District. Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Public Prosecution Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, victim Eltuhan Jabiyev stated that he was wounded in gunfire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups in Kalbajar.

In his testimony, victim Telman Farhadli said he was wounded by enemy fire in Kalbajar District. Responding to questions from the Prosecutor General's senior assistant Vusal Aliyev, he added that two more people were injured during the incident. Responding to inquiries from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victims Islam Masiyev and Mehdi Ahmadov said they sustained various injuries as a result of the explosion of an enemy mortar shell in Kalbajar District.

Victim Khalil Khasmammadov stated that he, along with two others, was injured as a result of an enemy provocation, while two others died during the incident. Responding to inquiries from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Ariz Mammadov stated that he, along with Nemat Abdullayev and Sadig Gasimli, was injured in mortar fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups in the village of Khalfali in Shusha District.

Victim Elnur Shikhiyev said he was wounded by enemy fire while driving an ambulance in Kalbajar District. According to him, despite driving a vehicle with a distinctive insignia, it still came under enemy mortar fire. Responding to questions from the Prosecutor General's assistant for special assignments Tugay Rahimli, victims Sadig Aliyev and Musannif Aliyev said they were wounded as a result of an enemy provocation in Kalbajar.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Yagir Sultanov said he was injured as a result of the explosion of an enemy mortar shell. Ilyas Babazade reported being injured as a result of the explosion of an artillery shell in Kalbajar. Nijat Garazade, who was standing next to him during the incident, was killed.

Victim Farid Ibrahimov stated that he sustained various bodily injuries as a result of the explosion of an artillery shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Aghdam. Victim Elgun Talibov testified that he was wounded in his right hand as a result of fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the direction of Aghdara.

Khayal Habibov reported being injured as a result of the explosion of a land mine planted by the enemy in Lachin. Vugar Hasanov stated that he was wounded by enemy fire in Aghdam. Mustafa Aghayev, Amrah Abdiyev, Natig Zeynalli, Farid Aliyev, Hidayat Gudratzade, Polad Rahmanov, Zamil Taghiyev, Sanan Aliyev, Famil Abdullayev, Firuddin Namazaliyev, Hakim Hasanov and Omar Musayev emphasized that they were wounded by enemy fire opened in various directions by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The court session continued with the examination of documents and other evidence in the criminal case. The next court hearing has been scheduled for 25 November.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16 and 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11 and 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11 and 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 and 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218.1 and 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1.2 and 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order), 279.1, 279.2 and 279.3 (creation of armed formations not stipulated by law), and 318.2 (illegal state border crossing).