Victims continue to testify at Ruben Vardanyan's trial in Baku

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, continued in Baku on 21 November, News.Az reports.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court was presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel and reserve judge Gunel Samadova. The defendant was provided with an interpreter in the language he understands (Russian), as well as a state-funded defense lawyer.

Judge Agayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors representing the state, the interpreters, and other officials to the victims and legal successors participating in the hearing for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations under the law.

The testimonies of the victims were then heard.

Responding to questions from the Prosecutor General’s Senior Assistant Vusal Aliyev, victim Baylar Shabanov noted that while they were driving from Sugovushan in the direction of Aghdara–Kalbajar, remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups opened fire on their Niva. The incident caused serious damage to the vehicle.

Victim Kanan Rzazade stated that while he was in an ambulance with a distinctive insignia in the Kalbajar District, the enemy hit his vehicle with a mortar shell, injuring him and Elvin Suleymanov, who was with him at the time.

Hasil Talibov reported that Farid Mehbali and Elshan Babazade were killed, and Ilkin Vasalov, Mehdi Yusifov, and several others were wounded as a result of an enemy provocation in the Zangilan District.

Responding to questions from the Prosecutor General’s Assistant for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli, victim Zamin Amrali noted that Farid Rustamov and Nahid Mammadov were killed, and Farid Mammadov, Saleh Hasanov, and several others were wounded after an enemy mortar shell exploded in the Zangilan District.

Victim Orkhan Alasgarov testified that he was wounded by enemy artillery shelling in the Kalbajar District, and that Sarkhan Omarov, who was with him at the time, was killed.

Victim Ibrahim Mayilli said that Farid Mehbali and Tabriz Rahimov were killed in a mortar shell explosion fired by the enemy in the Zangilan District, while he, Rahib Mammadov, Seymur Hasanli, and several others received injuries of varying severity.

Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Public Prosecution Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, victim Alim Maharramov stated that an explosion occurred while he was clearing land mines planted by the enemy in the Gubadli District. As a result, he, V. Naghiyev, E. Alishanov, and V. Ibrahimov received various injuries.

Victim Farid Shahbazov noted that he, along with Sadig Shakarov and Murad Aliyev, sustained shrapnel injuries as a result of mortar fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in the vicinity of the village of Aliaghali in the Aghdam District.

Another victim, Parviz Shirinov, stated that he, along with Elnur Soltanov and Sadig Hamidov, was injured in the explosion of a hand grenade thrown by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in the village of Janyatag in the Aghdara District.

Responding to questions from State Prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victims Murtuz Namazov and Mahammad Gilmizliyev stated they were injured as a result of a land mine planted by the enemy on a forest path in the Zangilan District. N. Namazov sustained a head injury, while M. Gilmizliyev had his right knee amputated.

Responding to inquiries from State Prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Sarkhan Isgandarov said that he was injured as a result of enemy rifle fire in the village of Gulyatag in the Aghdara District.

Victims Abdul Malikov, Mardan Allahverdiyev, and Sahil Rasulov noted that they sustained various bodily injuries as a result of artillery and grenade fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in the village of Vangli in the Aghdara District. Zamin Hasratov, Bayram Huseynov, Tamerlan Rashidli, Subhan Abbasov, Ravan Mammadov, and Emin Jafarov were also wounded in the incident.

Responding to inquiries from State Prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Ramil Manafov said he was wounded by enemy fire in the Zangilan District.

Another victim, Samir Akbarov, mentioned that while evacuating those injured in a land mine blast in the Aghdam District, he and several others also sustained injuries after stepping on a land mine.

Victim Rustam Rustamov said he was wounded as a result of fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Aghdara District.

In their testimonies, victims Ramal Badalli and Khayal Hajiyev emphasized that they were wounded by enemy fire from various directions.

The court session continued with the examination of documents and other evidence in the criminal case file.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for 24 November.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218.1 and 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2 and 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not stipulated by law), and 318.2 (illegal state border crossing).

News.Az