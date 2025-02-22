Vatican confirms Pope rested well, denies resignation rumors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Vatican stated on Saturday that Pope Francis would not lead Sunday prayers again this weekend, marking the second consecutive week he has had to cancel his personal appearance.

The Vatican has said in a statement that "the Pope has rested well" in its latest update on the health condition of the pontiff who has been hospitalised for nine days at Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to bilateral pneumonia, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

But on Friday, Professor Sergio Alfieri, who is part of the Pope's medical team, warned that he is "not out of danger" and will remain in hospital for at least another week.

"The Pope has always wanted us to tell the truth," Alfieri told reporters at the entrance to Gemelli Hospital.

"The chronic illness remains, the Pope knows this, he said 'I realise that the situation is serious'," Alfieri explained and then added: "Sometimes he catches his breath, and the feeling is not pleasant for anyone."

Parolin denies resignation rumours

As Pope Francis' health situation becomes increasingly worrying, rumours of his imminent resignation have grown louder.

"They all seem to me to be useless speculation. Now we are thinking about the Holy Father's health, his recovery, his return to the Vatican: these are the only things that matter," Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, said in an interview with Corriere della Sera. "Thank God, the news coming from Gemelli is encouraging, he is recovering. He has been sent paperwork and this means that he is proceeding well," Parolin said. 88-year-old Pope Francis has been dogged by bouts of ill health for years and as a young man, had the upper lobe of his right lung removed. But the Vatican says he remains in good spirits, has eaten breakfast every day and continued to work from his hospital room.

