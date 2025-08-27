Venezuela deploys warships and drones as US naval squadron approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela has deployed warships and drones to patrol its Caribbean coastline as tensions escalate with the United States, which has sent a naval squadron toward the country under the banner of combating drug cartels.

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino announced the “significant” deployment in a video on social media Tuesday, saying naval patrols and drones would operate along the coast, with larger vessels stationed in territorial waters further north, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The move follows Washington’s decision last week to dispatch an amphibious squadron of three warships to the region, describing it as part of an anti-cartel operation. Additional US reinforcements — including a guided missile cruiser, a nuclear-powered submarine, and around 4,500 service members — are also en route.

The Biden administration has accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of involvement in cocaine trafficking and collaboration with cartels. Washington recently doubled its reward for Maduro’s capture from $25 million to $50 million, while also offering $25 million for Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.

US officials have long alleged that Maduro and senior officials control the so-called Cartel de los Soles, which they classify as a terrorist organisation.

Maduro rejected the claims on national television Monday, stressing Venezuela is “free of coca leaf crops and free of cocaine production.” He accused the US of hypocrisy for failing to address domestic drug demand, and mobilised militias and 15,000 troops to bolster security, particularly along the Colombian border.

Venezuela’s mission to the United Nations denounced Washington’s actions as “a serious threat to regional peace and security.” The presence of a nuclear-powered submarine, it said, was “a clear act of intimidation.” Caracas also demanded guarantees that the US would not deploy or threaten nuclear weapons in the Caribbean.

Despite the military build-up, analysts say a US invasion remains unlikely. Instead, Washington may be seeking to increase pressure on Maduro, who secured a disputed third term in 2024 elections.

“More than an invasion, this looks like an attempt to create anxiety in government circles and force Maduro to negotiate,” said Phil Gunson, a Venezuela expert at the International Crisis Group.

News.Az