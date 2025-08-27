Tehran sets preconditions for resuming nuclear talks with Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country is willing to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States if Washington guarantees no aggression.

He warned that military strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities have failed and will not succeed even through diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat in Jeddah, where he attended an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers on Gaza, Araghchi did not rule out the possibility of renewed confrontation with Israel.

“Anything is possible, and Tehran is prepared for all scenarios,” he said.

Araghchi said ties with Saudi Arabia have entered an “unprecedented phase of cooperation,” describing the Kingdom as a “major regional and Islamic power” alongside Iran.

News.Az