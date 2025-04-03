Venezuela National Assembly’s vice president visits Victory Park in Baku

The National Assembly vice president laid flowers at the Victory Monument, News.Az reports, citing local media.

America Pérez was briefed about the Victory Park, built to perpetuate the memory of the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, the brilliant historic Victory, and a sacred memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs. It was noted that the Victory Arch, a symbol of the 44-day Patriotic War, standing 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and adorned with 44 columns, was constructed at the entrance of the park.

On November 8, 2024, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the Victory Park in Baku.